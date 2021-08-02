Goldy M. Dawson, 89, wife, mother, aunt and friend passed away on July 26, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1931, to Gust and Eleanor Mehas in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School, Goldy worked for one year at the local bank before going to Utah State University. She graduated in 1954 with a teaching degree in elementary education.
That summer she met Oliver M. Dawson at Mack’s Inn Resort in Island Park near West Yellowstone over the Fourth of July weekend. Oliver always said that he previously noticed Goldy when she walked to the bank and he was working at the Boise Cascade lumberyard in Idaho Falls. They married the following summer on Aug. 7, 1955, and together they had two children, Cynthia and Ted.
Goldy taught school in Portland, Ore., the year before marrying Oliver. After several moves they settled in Cody where she taught reading to many seventh grade students over the years. Her students still remember her as Mrs. Dawson.
Goldy and Oliver were able to retire at a young age and enjoyed many years of traveling with friends and family. Together they enjoyed skiing well into their late ’70s, instilling a love of the sport in their children and grandson.
Goldy made friends easily and she enjoyed the company of all of them over the years. She especially enjoyed her Play Readers Group, her Monday morning coffee bunch and the Yia-Yias.
Goldy was the aunt everyone wants; she had close relationships with many of her nieces and nephews – remembering birthdays with cards and enjoying emailing and keeping in touch with them. Goldy was also a great YiaYia to her grandson William whom she was very proud of.
She had many hobbies, including knitting, gardening, needlepoint, embroidery, reading and riding her stationary bike (38,000-plus miles). She loved and lived life to the fullest and always made everyone around her happy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Oliver M. Dawson.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Rankin, son Ted (Valina) Dawson, grandson William Rankin, brother Art (Kay) Mehas, sister Peggy (Ralph) Merrill and many nieces and nephews as well her second family of close friends in Cody.
We would especially like to thank her close friends, Darlene McCarty, Jan Hermann and Marilyn Montville, for their wonderful love and support that they provided to Goldy.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Northwest College Foundation or a charity of one’s choice. A celebration of Goldy’s life will be determined at a later date.
