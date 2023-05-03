Kay Francis Grosinger, 79, beloved aunt and friend, passed away April 30, 2023, at the Long Term Care Center in Cody.
Kay was born on May 29, 1943, in Lovell to Paul and Elizabeth Grosinger. She attended schools in Lovell and graduated in the class of 1961. She then attended the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1965 with a degree in Secondary Education. In the fall of that year, she moved to Torrington, where she began her teaching career as a Physical Education teacher for 32 years.
During this time, she also coached volleyball, basketball and track. In fact, she was the first coach of any girls’ athletic program in Torrington. She spent her summers in Lovell and Cody with her family. She especially loved to spend time with her niece and nephew.
Following her retirement, Kay dedicated her time to volunteering for numerous church activities, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Unfortunately, in January of 2023, Kay fell and broke her hip. She endured three major surgeries and never fully recovered.
Her family appreciates the loving care she was given by the nurses and staff of the Long Term Care Center and of Stillwater Hospice Care.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Jeanne Pomajzl.
Survivors include her brother-in-law Joe Pomajzl of Cody, niece Lori Pomajzl of Reno, Nevada, nephew and his wife Steve and Rikki Pomajzl of Cody and two great-nieces Sydney and Kelsey Pomajzl of Cody.
Kay loved animals. She was a wonderful dog and cat mom. In the spirit of Kay’s kindness, generous spirit and love of animals, please consider making a donation in her name to Waggin’Tails Shelter, 436 E 22nd Ave., Torrington, WY, 82240.
A rosary will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Anthony in Cody. Funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m., with a committal services to follow at the Lovell Cemetery in Lovell.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Kay’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.