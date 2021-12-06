Mary Jo Hardy passed away peacefully Nov. 29, 2021 at the Long Term Care Center at Cody Regional Health.
Mary Jo Currence was born May 11, 1932 in Casper, Wyo. She was the second child and daughter born to Ralph and Hester Currence. She grew up in Casper, graduating from Natrona County High School in 1950 and the brand new Casper College, conveniently located at the time, on the third floor of the high school, in 1952. She majored in education and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1954.
After graduation Mary Jo signed a contract to teach second grade at the brand new Sunset School in Cody. For fun, Mary Jo enjoyed bowling, which worked out well for her because just like that story Hollywood likes to tell over and over, she met her future husband and love of her life, Bill Hardy, at the bowling alley. After a whirlwind courtship of five-plus years, Bill finally proposed and they were married June 19, 1961. Bill blames it all on the Cody Drug Bowling team and an offer Mary Jo got to teach in Puerto Rico for two years.
Mary Jo taught for a few more years and then worked for her friend Faye Snyder at Faye’s store Bustles and Bows. She also kept books for many years for Don Snyder at Cody Feed. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, Rolling Meals, the Cody Senior Center and the Park County Animal Shelter.
Mary Jo loved to paint with her dear friends Faye Snyder and Sally Holberg, go antiquing with dear friend Jeanette Hardin, and have coffee with Faye, dear friend Bette Jane Kinkade and dear friend Mary Schock. She was also a voracious reader. She loved “Murder, She Wrote” and “Criminal Minds” and those True Crime shows on Channel 29. She also tolerated all the football her husband and son watched over the years. She was an avid card sender, seeming to make it her mission in life to keep the U.S. Postal service afloat with all the stamps she purchased. And finally, Mary Jo loved spending time at the Hardy cabin at Crandall Creek with Bill, sometimes son Glen, all the family and friends who visited there over the years and a couple of times by herself.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Currence, her mother, Hester Currence Dowler, her stepfather, Art Dowler, and her sister, Anella Snyder. She is survived by her husband of 60 amazing years, Bill Hardy, son, Glen Hardy, sister Nancy McIntyre, and brother Roy Currence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Jo’s name to the First Presbyterian Church, the Park County Animal Shelter or to the Nursing Program at Northwest College. Condolences to Mary Jo’s family can be sent on her memorial page at BallardFH.com
