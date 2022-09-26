Teresa “Paige” Donnelly-Winsor was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Paige died at home surrounded by family on Sept. 17, 2022 at 60.
She was born to Joan and John Donnelly on Sept. 28, 1961. She and her younger brother David were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as children, which brought them very close, and both died of complications related to the disease.
Paige married the love of her life Kevin Winsor. She is survived by her mother, Joan Donnelly of Cody, her sister Kelli Donnelly of Billings, her daughter Whitney (Max) Best of Spokane, Wash., her son Tory Winsor of Billings and daughter Nyssa Donnelly of Billings.
She was preceded in death by her father and his wife, John and Virginia Donnelly, her beloved husband Kevin Winsor and her brother David Donnelly.
Paige was brave and never complained about her diabetes. She inherited her dry sense of humor from her dad. Paige loved to read, always carrying a bag that would accommodate her books.
In the last few months of her life, she thoroughly enjoyed sitting in her backyard watching the squirrels and listening to the birds while she read. She was a sweet, thoughtful, and kind person. She loved deeply and was loved in return.
Paige will be missed tremendously. She was a gift from God.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. Donations to the charity of your choice. No flowers, please.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
