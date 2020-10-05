Helen Monahan, 95, of Cody, died at her home on Sept. 25, 2020.
Helen Monahan went peacefully to be with her Savior Jesus on Sept. 25, Friday morning at 12:44 a.m. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, to Silas and Helen Sweatland Lamb in Derrick City, Pa., next to the youngest of six children.
She attended Elementary School in West Clarksville, N.Y. She graduated high school at Richburg High where she was very active in high school plays and cheerleader sports. She married her high school “sweetheart Lloyd” on Sept. 23, 1945.
Lloyd returned home from serving his country for two years, in Europe, under General Patton. They were “blessed” with one child David on June 1, 1948. After visiting “relatives and friends in Cody” they arrived here “to stay” Labor Day 1955. On Sept. 8, 1955, Lloyd went to work for “Husky Oil Co.” retiring as parts warehouse manager Sept. 15, 1982.
Helen worked 12 years at K&K Dress Shop in Cody for Kay Kant and 14 years at Husky Oil Co. She enjoyed all her working days and made many friends at both places. She had a great love for her church family and enjoyed sharing her talent playing the organ and piano for many, many years. She loved to entertain guests at her home and was an amazing cook.
She was known for her cuteness, her gratitude and sweet and spicy sense of humor and often loved instantly by all who came in contact with her. She will be greatly missed by so many who knew her and adored for her vivacious strength and humor. She often had people laughing and crying all at the same time. Her love was so full it over-filled loved ones within and those who knew her will forever be honored to have had her as a part of their lives.
In lieu of flowers you may send a gift in memory of Helen Monahan to First Baptist Church of Cody.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery with a reception to follow at First Baptist Church.
