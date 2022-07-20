On Friday, July 15, 2022, Wyoming lost a great woman.
Corinne Swearngin, 85, passed away in Cody with her loving family by her side.
Corinne was born to Cleo and James Tighe on June 18, 1937, in Nebraska. James Tighe, a small business owner, and Cleo, a homemaker, raised seven children. Corinne was the youngest of all of her siblings – Dorwin “Hop,” Donna, Eileen, Russell, Glenn and Lois. Her parents raised her and her siblings in Douglas on a farm near the family gas station her parents owned and operated.
After graduating high school, Corinne moved to California where she was married and had Robert “Bob” in 1956, Ron in 1957 and Carol in 1958. Bob and Ron were both born in Sebastopol, Calif., and Carol was born in Chico, Calif.
She enjoyed her time in California, but Wyoming was always calling her name. She later moved back to Douglas in 1961 to be closer to family. In 1963 her youngest son Jim was born in Worland. She was very dedicated and hard working in every opportunity she had and always put her family first.
In 1973, she met the love of her life at the Highway Patrol Station in Casper, while working dispatch. Jack and Corinne married a year later in Cody and made it their home for the last 48 years. She enjoyed traveling the U.S. with her husband, going to sporting events, camping, attending church, cooking, playing dominoes and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a social person who loved staying busy with family and friends. She was kind, generous, funny, independent and loyal.
Corinne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, her siblings Dorwin Hopkins, Donna Hopkins, Russell Tighe, Glenn Tighe, Eileen Carmichael and her daughter Carol Kennedy.
Corinne is survived by her sister Lois Crook; children Bob (Wendy) Pollock, Ron Pollock, Jim (Debbie) Pollock, Bonnie Swearngin, Charlene (Bill) Klutts, and grandchildren Jennifer Pollock, James (Nikko) Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, Christina Kennedy, Heather (Jake) Mellott, and Brennen Pollock; great-grandchildren include Jayma Tuttle, Sophia, Rolo, and Rumi Kennedy, Ava Kennedy and Jack Mellott. Corinne loved her family fiercely and she will be dearly missed by so many.
Her celebration of life will be at Cody Bible Church on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.
Memories and condolences can be left on Corinne’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
