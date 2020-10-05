Margie Berniece (Thuleen) Tribby, 86, died on Sept. 27, 2020, in Casper.
Margie was born to Orville and Myrna Fletcher on Oct. 25, 1933, in Cody in the upstairs bedroom with a fireplace in the house now known as the Mayors Mansion.
Her beloved brother Dale was born in the same room two years earlier. Margie graduated in 1951 from Cody High School. She worked as a telephone operator for three years in Cody. She married Jay Crain on Oct. 3, 1953. Together they had three children. Jay and Margie divorced in 1971. On Feb. 26, 1972, Margie was married to John Tribby in Lander. They divorced in 1995.
Margie took many adventurous jobs and enjoyed meeting new people. Her jobs included librarian, jewelry sales, optometry sales, shoe sales, spa sales, seasonal sales at Hickory Farms, as well as sales in the gift shop and IMAX movie theater at the Grand Canyon, Ariz.
She always kept busy and was willing to give a helping hand. She had a great sense of humor, classy style, and was an all-around great lady.
Margie made friends easily and she will be greatly missed by her children and all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three children Richard (Jeffery) of San Francisco, Calif., Rod (Tammy) of Otterbien, Ind., and Loretta of Casper, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Myrna (1951), father Orville (1980s), and brother Dale (2015).
There will be a memorial service Oct. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. held at Occasions by Cory, 303 S. Wolcott, Casper (upstairs), followed by a reception on the main floor.
Memorial donations to the Casper Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
