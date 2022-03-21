Alan Jolley was born March 10, 1933, in the Cowley, home of his maternal grandmother. By the time he was to start first grade, his family had moved to Buffalo. There he attended elementary and secondary schools, playing football, basketball, American Legion baseball and the double B-flat sousaphone.
Alan attended Sheridan College for three semesters before becoming a voluntary draftee in the United States Army, where he was assigned to the veterinarian corps as a meat inspector. It was in Sheridan that he met and began courting his future wife Lora Ann (Lolly) Kelso.
After his military service, Alan married and attended the University of Wyoming, earning a degree in business administration. Alan and Lolly returned to Buffalo where he joined his father in the family grocery business. Their three sons were born in Buffalo. In the late 1960s, Alan accepted a position at Husky Oil in Cody. He resided there until his death on March 7, 2022.
Alan is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, his sons Mike and Jerry, his daughter-in-law Karen Henry, his granddaughters Hadley and Hannah, and his sister Pat Orr of Casper and her family.
One son, Thomas, preceded him in death.
“Some kind of love never dies;
Through laughter and rage
It mellows with age.
Some kind of love never dies.”
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cody Public Library. Condolences can be left on Alan’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
