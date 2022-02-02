George Timothy “Tim” Harris, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in his home in Lovell, with his wife by his side.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1941, to Ronald and Lennis Harris in Glendale, Calif., and grew up in Montrose with his parents and two sisters. Being a true Southern California boy, he enjoyed the water, participating in water polo and working as a lifeguard in high school.
After graduation he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, taking a two-year break from his studies from 1962-1964 to serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London, England. After his mission he married Marsha Jones in the Logan Utah Temple on Dec. 18, 1964. They had seven children.
Tim moved around a bit after earning a bachelor’s degree in geography from BYU and finally landed in Cody in 1972, when he and Marsha founded TANN Services, a janitorial and carpet cleaning business. He employed his children as much as possible, instilling in them a solid work ethic and enabling many of them to became hose-hauling experts in their youth.
In 1994 Tim divorced, and afterward met Roz Cameron and they were married in Lovell on June 3, 1995. Tim was sealed to Roz and her four children in the Jordan River Utah Temple a year later on July 12, 1996.
After Tim and Roz married, they lived in her home in Lovell, where he was a father to her children and where he spent the rest of his life, making it his hometown. He was a favorite school bus driver in Lovell and enjoyed driving local kids and teams around the area. Tim loved his life in Lovell and considered those in his ward priesthood quorum as his brothers.
Tim had a love for motorcycles at an early age, and treasured his Gold Wing Hondas. His favorite two-wheeled vehicle, though, was his scooter, which he rode on long trips to visit kids in Utah and his family in California.
When he could no longer ride his motorbikes, his transportation of choice became an electric mobility scooter, which didn’t quite put as much wind through his hair as his Gold Wings, but by then he didn’t have as much hair, so it worked out.
Music was an important part of his life, and he especially enjoyed listening to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. He had a passion for the arts and for his family, and that passion extended to an excitement and unwavering support of the hopes and dreams of those he loved.
Tim had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He derived great joy from his faith in Christ and spoke of it often. It was the source of his happiness and optimistic attitude.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Kathleen (Bob) Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Roz; children David (Susie) Harris, Piper (Lance) Manesse, Paige (Micheal) Nading, Amy (Pat) Kelley, Kim Stitt, John (Jona) Harris, Holly (George) Anderson, Holly (Trae) Englert, Wes (Sami) Cameron, Devin (Casey Gifford) Kelley, Tyler Cameron; sister Nancy (Val) Judd; tons of grandchildren; a handful of great-grandchildren; and his beloved Jack Russell terrier Jackson.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on Main Street in Lovell, with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. at the same location. Tim will be interred in the Lovell Cemetery following the funeral service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.