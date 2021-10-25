Jeanne Elizabeth Pomajzl, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Oct. 14, 2021 at the Long Term Care Center in Cody, Wyo.
Jeanne was born on April 19, 1940 to Paul and Elizabeth Grosinger in Lovell. She attended schools in Lovell, graduating as the valedictorian of the class of 1958. She then attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Secondary Education. In the fall of 1962, she moved to Torrington, where she began her teaching career as a home economics teacher in the junior high. It was there that she met the love of her life, Joe Pomajzl, a first-year math teacher. They were married on Dec. 27, 1962.
Three years later, Jeanne and Joe decided to start their family. Son Steve was born in 1965, and daughter Lori was born in 1967. In 1968, they moved to Cody, where Joe had accepted a teaching position. Jeanne stayed home with the kids until around 1979 when she was hired as a secretary for Cody Junior High School. In 1982, she became the secretary to the superintendent until her retirement in 1996.
Following her retirement, Jeanne enjoyed toll painting, gardening, church activities, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Unfortunately, later in life she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. As her dementia progressed, she entered the Long Term Care Center in September of 2019. Her family deeply appreciates the loving care she was given by the nurses and staff of the LTCC.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of nearly 59 years, Joseph, her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Rikki Pomajzl of Cody, her daughter Lori Pomajzl of Reno, Nev., her sister Kay Grosinger of Torrington, and granddaughters Sydney and Kelsey Pomajzl of Cody.
Vigil services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at The Church of St. Anthony. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at The Church of St. Anthony, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In the spirit of Jeanne’s kindness and love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Park County Animal Shelter (PCAS), 3 Arrow Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.
Condolences can be sent on Jeanne’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
