Jan Lowell Eckert was born Feb. 19, 1958, in Cheyenne, to Kenneth and Phyllis Eckert. He was the youngest of three siblings.
During his youth, he loved racing flat track motorcycles, playing in a local band and getting into trouble with his older brother, Mike. He attended Cheyenne East High School and later enlisted in the Air Force.
He married his first wife, Terri Mayhew, in February 1976. The two moved to California where Jan was stationed at Travis Air Force base as a physical therapist technician. It was there that they welcomed to the world Jan-Michael Robert in December 1977 and Taleah Christine May in May 1979.
After leaving the service, Jan relocated to Cody where he worked in maintenance at the Irma Hotel. He met his second wife Debbe Hodson and the two were married in December 1981. Together they had Kellen Drew in October 1982.
Jan later spent time working at Cassie’s and the City of Cody. He met his wife Renea Nichols in 1994 and they were married July 21, 1996, and remained together until her passing September 20, 2008.
He loved the outdoors and the Denver Broncos. If the weather was warm, you could find him at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir or Beck Lake fishing for hours. There were many family get-togethers and barbecues over the years and if the Broncos were playing you better believe the game would be on.
Jan is survived by sons Jan-Michael Eckert, Kellen Eckert, Jesse Ballard, David Hodson-Eckert, Toney (Sam) Croft and Ryker Eckert, daughters Taleah Eckert, Monique (Jeremy) Carter, and Yvette (Dino) Delacruz, brother Mike (Terri) Eckert and sister Tracy Van Dusen.
Cremation has taken place, a memorial service will be held March 6 at 2 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.