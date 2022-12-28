Shirley “Jean” Leslie, who was a Powell resident for 26 years, passed away in late November 2022 after a brief illness.
She came to Wyoming from California in 1996 with her life partner, Larry Hans, who predeceased her in 2012.
She loved to cook and often gave homemade jelly as gifts to family and friends. Jean was an active member of the Giddy Up Gals chapter of the Red Hatters and enjoyed participating in their parades and events.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Alcazar and Gina Leslie; grandchildren Michael and Wynema Gonzagowski, Jeremy Gonzagowski and Anamarie Alcazar; and great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kristopher and Shannon.
After Larry’s passing she was well loved and looked after by her adopted Wyoming family (“Larry’s Girls”) Debi Dawe, Melodie Ferri and Laura Drewes and their families.
She was much loved and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be planned around Spring 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.