Diane Burns, 70, of Cody and Goodyear, Ariz., passed away in Cody from complications following surgery.
She was born April 26, 1951, in Rock Springs, one of four children born to Aaron and Ione Deneley. Diane grew up in Rock Springs and lived there 19 years until she married the love of her life Patrick A. Burns on June 20, 1970.
Only three months later, Pat entered the Air Force which began an exciting journey for both of them, living in 26 different homes in nine states and one foreign country during their 35 years together in the military.
Early on, Diane worked for the Air Force as a civil servant, first in computer management, and later in civilian personnel management, winning several awards for her dedication to her work. Her last position was in the Pentagon Department of Defense Personnel Office. When Pat was chosen for Squadron Command, she left her civil service career to volunteer for the Red Cross, Air Force base libraries, and to assist wives of Airmen under Pat’s command. She continued her volunteer work for the remainder of Pat’s Air Force career.
Diane loved to travel with Pat, visiting most of the countries in Europe, as well as Turkey, Russia, Hong Kong and the Caribbean islands, along with 45 of the 50 states. She liked to read novels, walk, play piano, card games, mah-jong, golf, crossword puzzles, Pegs & Jokers and computer games.
Diane and Pat spent their winter months in Goodyear and summer months in Cody, enjoying time with special friends in both locations.
Diane is survived by her husband of 51 years, retired Brigadier General Pat Burns, her nephew Justin Yoast of Long, S.C., sister-in-law Karen Carney of Garden Ridge, Texas, sister-in-law Sandy Steele of Denver and niece Karina Henderson of Schertz, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aaron and Ione Deneley, her older brother Aaron Deneley Jr., and her younger sister Karen Yoast.
Diane’s memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at the Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, Cody.
Condolences for the family may be left on the Ballard Funeral Home website at ballardfh.com, or mailed to 122 Robertson Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.