Jo Alice Jacobs was born on Jan. 2, 1950, and passed away in the early morning hours on Feb. 12, 2023, at Spirit Mountain Hospice.
She was born in Vernon, Texas, to Clyde and Jo Morris and later moved to Pampa, Texas where she graduated high school.
She had various jobs throughout her life, but she really enjoyed working at the hospitals in Amarillo and later The Woodlands, Texas, in medical records.
I came along and married her in December 1985. We divorced in 1991. Because it was finalized on April Fool’s Day, we remarried some 13 years later.
To know her was to love her. She was my bestest friend, and at the same time she would drive me nuts. There were times that we laughed till we cried, and sometimes we just cried. For a time, we volunteered at the Hope Welcome Center in Amarillo, starting a children’s ministry for kids of incarcerated dads.
Later after moving to Cody, we volunteered at the Cody Senior Center delivering meals to the homebound. We did that up to a week before her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Martha.
She is survived by her husband Richard, a son Shawn, and daughter Stacey, both from Amarillo, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also from Amarillo. There is also a sister Barbara in Sugarland, Texas.
Services will be held at Cornerstone Church here in Cody on Saturday March 4, at 10 a.m. Memories and condolences can be left on Jo’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
