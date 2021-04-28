Elaine Marie Haberland passed away peacefully into heaven on March 4, 2021, where she joins loved ones she has dearly missed.
Born Elaine Marie Dieteman in the small town of Allegany, N.Y., on Dec. 6, 1956, she loved the country life. After graduating in 1975 from Allegany Central Schools, she went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Buffalo State College. She continued her education, receiving a master’s degree in Special Education from Russell Sage College, and followed her dreams as an educator, teaching for 28 years. Elaine moved to the Cody area in 2007 where she continued her career at the Powell public schools and Northwest College.
With her heart as big and beautiful as the Wyoming sky, her dreams followed. As a professional wildlife photographer and sole proprietor of Lost Canyon Photography, her images have touched the hearts of people all over the world. Her work is on display at the gallery in Cody and has been published in Wyoming Wildlife and other outdoor-related publications.
Elaine was married to the love of her life, Steve Haberland, for 23 years. Together they lived life to the fullest and shared many adventures including traveling the country, camping, big game hunting, fishing, cowboy action shooting, and riding their horses, Sundance and Cody, through the Wyoming backcountry. Their two cherished labs, Jessie and Kimber, were never far behind her.
She was blessed with one child Gina Carbone of East Greenbush, N.Y., and two stepchildren Shane Haberland of Ogden, Utah, and Dena (Don) DeLude of Latham, N.Y. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Alana, Jase and Daphney, with whom she shared a deep bond. Elaine also leaves behind her loving sister Eileen King of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and nieces Morgan King of Lockport, N.Y., and Elissa Paar of Katy, Texas.
Elaine lived a vibrant life full of adventure that included everything from shooting sports, quilting, calf roping, horseback riding and mounted shooting. She was never afraid to climb to the strangest places to capture that perfect image. She touched the lives of many as an educator, volunteer for Casting for Recovery, member of Sisters on the Fly, the Cody Country Art League and the Wapiti Women’s Club. Her family and friends will miss her deeply, but her kindness, spirit and love of life will stay with us forever.
Don’t Settle for a Spark, Wait for the Wildfire.
Services will be held on May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street, Cody.
Donations can be made in honor of Elaine to Casting for Recovery at castingforrecovery.org/wy.
