Donna Klindt

Ever ready to offer a cup of coffee or invitation to supper, Donna had an incredible and unique zest for living.
Born in Helena, Mont., on Jan. 18, 1934, Donna was the only child of Raymond G. Spanier and Florence L. Stickney. Inheriting English propriety and Scottish tenacity, she displayed both qualities in her character and relationships. Add a dash of Austrian adventure and you had a recipe for, well, Donna.
If she knew you she loved you. Defensively and always.
Donna married the love of her life, Frederick W. ”Fritz” Klindt in September 1954. She and Fritz had three children: Tom, Karen and Kristin. Married life began in her hometown of Billings, then continued through a series of residences ranging from Missoula, Mont., to Salt Lake City to Petaluma, Calif., and back again to Montana.
Donna thrived on adventure and raised her babies en route. Donna was often accused of being unconventional, but it was that same creative tenacity which endeared her to others.
Having ultimately settled in Bozeman, Mont., life changed abruptly when Fritz was killed in a SAR tragedy and she became a young widow. In December 1965, Donna married Irvin E. Dellinger and inherited a set of four boys – Mike, Marty, Kevin and Christopher – who enlarged the family, kept summers lively, and became permanent additions to her heart.
Life in Montana spanned the years 1960-1984. Ever ready for a project or cause, Donna restored old furniture, took in both stray animals and neighborhood kids, was active in 4-H, American Legion, women’s clubs, and many theatrical opportunities.
A little crusty upon occasion, this “5-foot-2-eyes-of-blue” fireball was a deep-thinker, writer and editor, educator and nurse’s aide. Her public education career ended mostly due to spanking a sassy student, who assured her he was bigger. Challenge accepted. Donna won. Problem: the challenger was the principal’s son. Career ended. That was Donna – principled to a fault. (Yes, pun intended.)
In 1971, Donna and Irv moved their family to West Yellowstone. There they met Baptist pastor Byron Banta, who led their busy hearts to find quiet comfort through commitment to Christ. Donna became active as church pianist and host for youth group Bible study.
With Donna’s listening ear and big heart, a new wave of youth was attracted to the “Teen Rap Sessions,” and along with them a new wave of 1970’s “hippies.”
In 1984, life landed Donna in Wyoming – Fritz’s home state – as caregiver for his aging aunt. While in Powell, Donna met Paul and Lori Hansen, who took her in just as she had done for so many others. The rest became history as she home schooled their three children: Crystal, Amy, and Joel. For 34 years they took turns making each other’s coffee, painting each other’s properties, sharing livestock, family and fellowship.
Donna lived her life as an extension of Christ’s heart and hands. On June 1, 2022, her beautiful heart stopped beating due to congestive and surgical complications. Donna died exactly as she had lived for 88 wonderful years: With hope in her heart, project in hand, and a “gonna-die-trying” attitude.
Donna was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Klindt Hatfield.
She is survived by her son Thomas Frederick Klindt; daughter Kristin Klindt Downer; stepsons Michael, Marty, Kevin and Christopher Dellinger; their father Irv Dellinger; as well as the Hansen family and their children. Donna has an assortment of 58 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all richer because she loved.
