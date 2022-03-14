Joyce La Rae Jones died peacefully at the Cody Long Term Care Center on March 10, 2022, at the age of 88.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Caney, Kan., to Jack and Clara (Tine) Cassity. Her family moved to Rangely, Colo., then to Riverton, where she graduated from high school.
She married Roger “Tex” Roberson and resettled in Powell in 1956 where they had six children: Joe, Vanita, Jim, Dave, Carole Lee and Susan.
She was remarried in 1970 to Everett Jones of Big Timber, Mont. They moved to Meeteetse in 1973 with Everett’s son Roy. They had two more children, John Paul and Karen. They lived the rest of their lives in Meeteetse where Joyce and Everett raised their family and became part of the fabric of community.
Joyce warmed the hearts of those around her. She was always quick to laugh and had a way of putting everyone around her at ease. She was an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal church. She was a fantastic cook and an avid gardener.
She loved fishing and camping in the mountains of Park County. Her favorite pastime was yelling “Bingo” any time she could. She loved bringing people together for big family dinners and she never knew a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Clara Cassity, her sister Ann Dunn, her husband Everett Jones and her children Jim and Carol Lee Roberson.
She is survived by her brothers Jim and Gary Cassity of Riverton, her children Joe Roberson, Vanita (Jeff) Paulson, David (Beth) Roberson, Susan Roberson, John (Crystal) Jones, Roy (Yeun) Jones, Karen (Cole) Spangle, as well as 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be left on Joyce’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.