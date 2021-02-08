Longtime Cody resident Doreen Marie Skates died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2021, at Spirit Mountain Hospice, surrounded by family.
Doreen was born on June 10, 1929, in Billings, Mont., to Alex and Marie Knaub. She was a graduate of Billings Senior High School.
On April 10, 1947, Doreen married the love of her life Jack Skates. They would be together almost 70 years. She was a loving and devoted mother to Mark, Marcie, Kevin and Pam.
During her lifetime Doreen was a longtime, active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cody Soroptimist and the Cody Country Ambassadors. Along with Jack, she was a faithful supporter of Cody Bronc and Filly athletics. Doreen also enjoyed being the first lady of Cody while Jack was mayor for eight years.
Upon retirement, they traveled many miles following their grandkids and their many activities. They also enjoyed camping up the North Fork with the many friends they met over the years in Cody.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dick Knaub, her husband Jack, son-in-law Dale Johnson and daughter Marcie Johnson.
She is survived by sons Mark (Debbie Clark), Kevin (Connie) and daughter Pam Betters (Jim), 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Doreen treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Donations may be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Because of COVID restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Doreen’s many great friends to attend.
Condolences can be sent on Doreen’s page at BallardFH.com.
