When a young person passes, it is often said that they left us too soon.
Born in Cody on July 18, 1991, to Randy and Ginger Olson and joining big sister Corrin, Daniel “Witt” Olson left us much too soon.
On June 17, 2022, Witt died from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Georgia.
Witt spent his early years in Cody and graduated from high school in Windsor, Colo. He enlisted in the Marines in 2010 and served with dedication until his honorable discharge in 2014. He met his bride Shaundra and started their family during this time. His three young daughters – Adaleen, Carolina and Magnolia – along with his wife Shaundra were his delight. Over the years, Witt often enjoyed returning to Cody.
It has been tremendously encouraging over the past few weeks, as those around him have generously shared his attributes that have impacted their lives ... generous, kind, capable, what a man should want to be, exceedingly talented and respected in his field, positive and sincere, a dedicated husband and father, he knew what a “true” friend was, liked a Miller Lite, was always lending a hand, was one tough son of a buck, a good morale booster, set the bar high for our company, of great character ... and that smile, oh that smile – ever present – and so genuine and kind.
He was all those things and more. Witt had established his priorities. If he were given one last chance to influence anyone, it is not hard to imagine – from the place he now dwells – that he would encourage us all to consider eternity. He will always be loved immensely, missed greatly and his family and friends will look forward to the day when we meet again.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which, the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all of them also that love His appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7,8
There will be a celebration of Witt’s life for family and friends on Sept. 11, 2022.
Please call Kathryn Gipson at (575)491-0981 if you would like to join us.
