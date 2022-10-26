Martha Meghan Cranfill was born in Reno, Nev., on May 1, 1984.
For the first year of her life, she lived in Sacramento, Calif., with her parents, Steven and Dana (Taggart) Cranfill. She passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, in Billings at the age of 38.
In 1985, her family moved to Cody, where her father practiced law and her mother worked part-time.
She was joined by a sister, Laura, in 1987 and Meghan did her best to teach Laura everything Meghan already knew.
Early on, we could see she had a lot of “spunk.” She was never idle. She taught most of the kids in the neighborhood, most of whom were cousins, how to ride a two-wheel bike.
Meghan was a gifted athlete early on, playing youth soccer, baseball, softball and basketball. She continued soccer and basketball at Cody High School, and soccer was her favorite. She earned All-State recognition her junior and senior years and a soccer scholarship to Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
College was short-lived, but Meghan continued her love of the outdoors with fishing, trips to the family cabin and adult softball. She loved travel and enjoyed many cruises with her grandparents, Cal and Irene Taggart, her Uncle Todd and Aunt Mary together with their children, Grant, Paige and Ian, and with her parents and sister Laura.
She was an avid Chicago Bulls fan and adored Michael Jordan. Pets were a big part of her life with a dog or cat at her side from beginning to end.
She loved her family with great passion and was so very proud of her daughter, Macey and all of her accomplishments. We will miss her dearly.
She leaves behind her son Maddox, daughter Shepherd Mae and their father Ryan Schumacher, her parents, Steven and Dana Cranfill, daughter Macey Cranfill, sister Laura McNiven Cranfill, nieces Averi and Presley Jackson, nephew Isaac Jackson and their father Todd Jackson, Uncle Jack Cranfill, Uncle Todd and Aunt Mary Taggart, cousins Grant, Paige and Ian (Amy) Taggart and many, many Taggart cousins.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Park County Animal Shelter, 3 Arrow Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
Memories and condolences can be left on Meghan’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
