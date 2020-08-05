Cameron Allshouse, 41, died July 30, 2020, in Billings.
He was born to loving parents, Wayne and Elaine Allshouse on Dec. 16, 1978.
He had a tender heart for animals, and anyone who needed help or was going through hard times. Cameron could repair almost anything and loved the challenge of fixing something that was broken.
In addition to his parents, Cam is leaving behind his big sister Heather, his wife Chelsee, and his greatest joy, his daughter Brooklyn. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his sister Angela, his grandparents Bettie and Dutch Allshouse, and Marion and Lloyd Allen.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Cody Elks lodge.
