Lee Arden “Dunk” Gerrish, 79, died July 2, 2023, in his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Joliet, Ill., to Jesse Arden Gerrish and Eilleen Margaret (Van Duyne) Gerrish.
He served four years in the Navy and worked for Wycon and retired after 33 years. Dunk was a member of Holy Trinity Parish and an active member of the YMCA.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cheryl (Wages) Gerrish, sisters Carol and Rena, two children Christopher (Elaine) Gerrish and Pamela (David) Avey, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon, brother Blaine, daughter Margaret “Peggy” and great-grandson Lee Daniel. Service will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne on July 15 at 10 a.m.
Condolences can be offered and a full obituary can be viewed at schradercares.com.
