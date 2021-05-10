Tiffany Nichole Gerhardt 51, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
She was born Jan. 9, 1970, in Kauai, Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of James and Patricia Day. She was a 1988 graduate of Billings Skyview.
Tiffany was an RN nurse. She enjoyed everywhere she worked and had lots of friends from her years of nursing.
Tiffany married Shane Gerhardt on Dec. 31, 2002, in Lafayette, Colo. He survives in Meeteetse. Other survivors include her daughter Trish Gerhardt of Powell, her brothers Richard Lendow of Seattle, brother James Day and her mother Patricia Day of Thompson Falls, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her father James Day on Sept. 16, 2016.
Tiffany enjoyed her family and her animals. She loved fly fishing, snowboarding, horseback riding, hiking, hanging at the lake, paddle boarding with her dogs and tons of other activities.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brown Mountain Campground up the Wood River Road above Meeteetse.
