Mildred Irene “Millie” Krasovich, 94, of Cody, passed away at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center on June 26, 2022.
Millie was the sixth child (seven total) born to immigrant parents from Ukraine, Michael and Anna Kutcher. She was born in Beaver, Manitoba, Canada, on Jan. 5, 1928. Her father was a section foreman for the Canadian National Railway and moved with the family to Makinak, Manitoba, when Millie was two.
Millie completed her education at Makinak High School and spent some time working in Winnipeg before moving to Vancouver, British Columbia, where she met and married her first husband Ralph Parks, a member of the U.S. Navy. Millie and Ralph had a son Alan Wayne who was born on March 18, 1949, and he married in March 1971, producing three children.
In 1953 Mildred married her second husband, U.S. sailor Harold Leroy “Krash” Krasovich of Cody. This union produced a daughter LeAnne Carol who married in 1983. LeAnne and her husband had a girl and a boy whom Mildred loved.
Mildred was an exceptional knitter and ran a small business along these lines in Cody for some years. She may well be remembered by the stitches she so laboriously worked on.
Millie was preceded in death by her son and husband Krash.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Cody Senior Center. Mildred was always grateful to the staff at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center for making her feel comfortable and loved.
A memorial service will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on June 30 at 10 a.m. Deacon Jerry Boydston from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church will serve as the celebrant. Millie will be interred with her husband Krash at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.