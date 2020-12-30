Charles Roscoe Edens, better known as “Rocky,” went to be with Jesus the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2020.
He was definitely one of God’s special people. He blessed all who knew him.
He was born in Vincennes, Ind., on May 24, 1950, to Mary Agnes and Charles Riley Edens. Never expected to live more than a few years and with no quality of life, God had other plans for him. He lived a full life to 70 years of age with family who always loved him and had high expectations of him.
He had almost a photographic memory in his younger years. He was educated in Arizona and California. He had a love of music, particularly Liberace. He was a huge Star Trek fan and could carry on quite a conversation with other “Trekkies.”
Rocky had a love for adventure, art, building with building sets and just making friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steven Bradley Edens.
He leaves behind his sister Judi London (Jim) of Cody and sister Julie Howells (Bob) of New Jersey and many beloved nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and many very special neighbors and friends.
Even though we all know he is dancing with the angels now, his absence leaves a huge hole in all our hearts and lives.
No funeral is planned at this point, but locally an open house as a celebration of life for him will be held at the home of his sister, where he lived for the past 14 years, 1242 Bleistein, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.