Dorothy Jayne (Croft) DeBerg, 84, died May 23, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Dorothy was born in a small farmhouse on Dec. 14, 1935, in Henry, S.D. She married the love of her life, Don DeBerg, on Sept. 22, 1952, in Watertown, S.D. After marriage they farmed east of Watertown, S.D. In 1963 they moved to Spearfish, S.D., where they owned Spearfish Liquor and Spearfish (Hull) Electric and Heating. In 1984 they moved to Cody, where they purchased the Holiday Motel and the Rainbow Park Motel.
Dorothy was very active with the Cody Does and Elks since 1999. She was the past President of Does and the Exalted Ruler of the Cody Elks Lodge and active in the Trinity Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, quilting, gardening and spending time with her family, friends and her dogs.
She is survived by Ron (Barb) DeBerg of Cody, Jeanette Bradeen of Hemet, Calif., Donna (Jeff) Myers of Cody, Melanie (Marion) DeBusk of Cody, son-in-law Steve Mailloux of Vale, S.D., sisters-in-law Diane Croft of Rapid City, S.D., and Gertrude Jipp of Watertown, S.D.; grandkids, Sabrina (Will) Malcom, Jennifer Mortimore, Don (Erin Mitchell) DeBerg, Daniel (Katie) Bradeen, Shane Mailloux, Mindy (James)Ballantyne, Jamie (Daniel)Waters, Jacey Myers, Keshia (Jessie) Adams; 17 great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Freeman H. Croft, Selma Croft Korstjens, and Andy Korstjens, husband Don DeBerg, brother Larry Croft, daughter Karen Mailloux, granddaughter Amanda DeBerg, grandson Glenn DeBusk, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A public visitation and viewing will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. A private family funeral will take place, and then Dorothy’s friends are welcome to gather at Riverside Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. for her committal service. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, donations can be made to the Cody Elks Lodge or Trinity Lutheran Church.
