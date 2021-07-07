Buerma Lee Morris Edwards Lynam left this life June 30, 2021. Buerma often gave her full name. She was proud of each name.
Buerma was born Nov. 27, 1942, to Leslie Arthur Morris and Myra Leon Johnson Morris in Greybull-Basin. Her mother often commented about what a pretty baby Buerma was. She was dearly loved. As the years passed, the family grew and Buerma was joined by brothers Robert (Bud), Carl, Ken and LeRoy. Buerma carried much responsibility of caring for her brothers.
Buerma married Roy Edwards and later Diz Lynam.
During her time in the Powell Valley Care Center, Buerma was proud to announce to anyone who might listen, “I am a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Buerma was sealed in the Billings Temple to her parents and served in many callings including a counselor in her Relief Society Presidency, and just before she moved into long term care, she served as Relief Society chorister.
Buerma loved her dogs and cats and hollyhocks and was fascinated by the famous race horse Secretariat.
Buerma was very proud that she completed an LPN degree, a real accomplishment. Her mother graduated from high school, but her Dad had only attended school through the fifth grade when he quit to help his parents support his siblings. Buerma was the first in her family to get a degree beyond high school.
Buerma attended most of her elementary school years in a one-room school house in Shell along with brothers Bud and Carl, with their beloved teacher Miss Patterson. At Greybull High School, Buerma enjoyed playing the baritone and coronet and participating in choir, including All-State Choir. She enjoyed serving as a nurse at West Park Long Term Care Center and Brookdale Assisted Care Center in Cody and the Wyoming Boys’ School in Worland. After her years in nursing, she worked for the Park County Landfill in Cody.
One of the toughest trials Buerma endured in life was the tragic death of her daughter Stacy and her husband Tim Zeller, just two years ago when they died July 6, 2019, in a tragic motorcycle accident.
Buerma is survived by her brothers, her sons Stanley Edwards and wife Shelley, Scott Edwards and wife Chris and grandchildren Ryan Edwards, Amber Zeller, Jessica (Anthony) Brackett, Whitney (Doug) Hutchins, Colby (Kari) Epperson, Seth Edwards and Brennon (Kory) Doe and dearly loved great-grandchildren Harlee Zeller, Addyson Zeller and Aria Brackett, Diane and Junior Hutchins, Ellie Epperson, Porter Edwards, and Kelsey, Sophia, Olivia and Liam Doe.
A huge thank you from Buerma’s family to Absaroka/Brookdale Assisted Care’s staff and Powell Valley Care Center’s staff (especially Jan) for their loving care.
A celebration of Buerma’s life will be held July 14 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1719 Wyoming Ave., Cody, WY.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
