The family of Helen R. Hurich, who passed away at 103 on March 28, 2021, would like to announce that a memorial service to remember Helen will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Cody on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m.
The service will be followed by a short fellowship gathering at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.