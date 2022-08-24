O. Meredith Peart was an artist, a poet and a woodworker who specialized in refinishing furniture, building miniatures and children’s toys, sculpting and drawing. He was a lover and collector of music, art and philosophy, and was unique in his wisdom, wit and eccentricity.
Meredith died Aug. 21, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, surrounded by family, after a long and difficult battle with various ailments. He passed peacefully and comfortably, thanks to the incredible and loving staff in hospice. He was 75.
His art lives on in his many statues, thousands of drawings and writings, wooden toys that have lasted decades, furniture refinished to last generations, and in his influence towards whimsy in all who knew him throughout his life. If you ever knew him, you never forgot him.
Meredith was born in Ogden, Utah, on Jan. 15, 1947, to Mearl and Audrey Peart, the fourth of five children. In 1950, the family moved to Cody to homestead. Meredith graduated from Cody High School in 1965. After serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969, he moved to Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, where he met and married Chriss, his wife of 51 years, and began raising a family. In 1979, he moved to Cody to care for his aging parents, where he lived the rest of his life, exactly as he wanted.
He was a member of the steering committee that led the effort to build the Wyoming Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Cody, for which he and Chriss received a Community Hero Award.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and sisters Trenna Nelson and Sally Jo Sandmann. He is survived by his wife, Chriss, son Cohen Peart and wife Jamie Bendrick-Peart, daughter Amber Kelsey, sister Mellabea Lee, brother Jonathan Peart, grandchildren Seamus, Euan and Oscar, and his dear friend Paul Clymer and other members of the Church of the Coffee Cup.
Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a brief memorial service, followed by a celebration of life, on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Beta Coffeehouse, 1450 Sheridan Ave., in Cody. Music will be chosen from Meredith’s prodigious collection. Food and beverages will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish to share. All are welcome.
