Sachiko “Suki” Kasai Swartz, 93, of Clark, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 13, 2022.
Funeral services will be at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Clark on Dec. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with Ballard Funeral Home.
