Michael J. Becker, 83, of Cody, died at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Jan. 16, 2021.
In his final days, he was blessed with visits from his family and treasured friends, who all adored him.
Born at the end of the Depression on Feb. 19, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., Michael was the first born of Wilfrid and Margaret Becker. He attended elementary and high school in the Chicago area. Mike always wanted to be a builder, which was his dream job.
He fulfilled that dream in 1959, by graduating from Chicago Technical College with a builder’s degree. For a big part of his working career, Mike worked as a bricklayer. He loved building fireplaces and made that his specialty. After living in Chicago for 31 years, Mike and his wife Marion, made the life-changing decision to move the family West with the purchase of Absaroka Lodge on the North Fork of Cody. Mike officially made Cody home in the spring of 1969.
Living at, and running the lodge in the heart of the North Fork during the summer months was always an adventure. If he wasn’t fishing, he was sure to be found rock hunting. After the sale of the lodge, Mike moved the family to town. There, he obtained his city contractor’s license in 1976, and notably, one of his first jobs as a contractor was pouring the sidewalks around the Park County Courthouse. He went on to operate his own very successful business, Becker Masonry. Upon closing his business, he went on to be a manager at Big Horn Redi Mix until his retirement in 2005.
Mike had a love for speed, speed in any type of vehicle – car, truck, boat, snowmobile, etc. Hence, he may have missed his true calling of being a professional race car driver. He might have been the only person in Park County to be over 70 and still on high-risk auto insurance.
Mike loved the outdoors, hiking, being out on the water boating, fishing and in his younger days water skiing. In the winter months, he developed a love of snow skiing which led to his role on the Absaroka Ski Patrol at Sleeping Giant Ski area. He passed that love of skiing on to his children when every possible weekend, he would load up the family in the Jeep for a full, fun day on the mountain. He also enjoyed painting, traveling, and always spending time with his family and friends.
If you asked family and friends to describe Mike, some things you might hear would be: loved, warmhearted, quick-witted, rowdy, zestful, generous, remarkable, brave, strong, selfless and unforgettable.
He is survived by his four children Betsy (Tim) Bickham, Roy A. Becker, Patricia (Rick) Nye and Sue Anne (Cotton) Hiser, nine grandchildren: Bonnie Jean Leffel, Jessica Jakubowski, Rachael Becker, Tina Solomonson, Bill Nye, Maurine Beler, Michele Luna, Melissa Krenning and Caitlynn Hiser. Twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild add to his legacy.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Marion Anderson, and later his second wife Mickey McKim, brother Raymond Becker, and sister Midge Knapp.
Memorial mass will be at The Church of St. Anthony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
A man among men, and my good friend. The world was a better place with him in it, though he would humbly smile and that twinkle in his eye would light a bonfire! Miss you Mike, I have missed you throughout this past crazy year of you being cooped up. You can ride anywhere ya like now, whether by horse, motorcycle (the stories!), or a cool 1942 lead sled. Now as always, you have God with you you and...You're "right where you belong." Love you.
