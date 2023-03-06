Ron Hohnhorst, 68, of Meeteetse passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on March 1, 2023.
Ron was born June 22, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, to William and Phillis Hohnhorst. He attended Trotwood High School.
He met the love of his life Maxine in Trotwood, Ohio. They were married on Dec. 10, 1982, in Trotwood. They spent 40 wonderful years together. Their favorite thing to do together was shoot on Sunday at their favorite canyon.
His life revolved around agriculture, which started on the family farm in Trotwood. He then moved to Clark and was a rancher on many different ranches in the area. In the years of 2002-2012 he was a successful owner/operator in the trucking business, specializing in road construction. The last years of his career were spent doing what he loved at the Hoodoo/Sleeper Ranch in Meeteetse. His favorite things to do were raise high quality hay and care for livestock. He was an accomplished mechanic and fabricator, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t make or fix.
Ron is survived by his wife Maxine Hohnhorst, children Heather Pennington (Chad), Amanda Hohnhorst and Russ Hohnhorst (Nettie), and grandchildren Devin Pennington, Bailey Pennington, Reata Hohnhorst, Amara Hohnhorst, Anna Hohnhorst and Hagan Hohnhorst.
Cremation services are with Ballard Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared on Ron’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
