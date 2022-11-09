John Michael Bustos passed away Nov. 5 in Sheridan at the VA.
He was born March 28, 1938, in Powell to Isidro and Rosie Bustos. Graduated 1957 from Powell High School, John joined the Wyoming National Guard before he finished High School. In 1961, he went active duty in the Army at Fort Lewis, Wash., for the Berlin Crisis. John served in Germany and Vietnam, getting out of Active Duty and rejoining the Wyoming Guard in 1968.
John worked many jobs before starting work for Texaco Oil, retiring from there when he was 58. However, John’s passion was always serving in the military. Even after retiring from the guard as First Sergeant he started the Powell Veteran’s Honor Guard to still serve the military in honoring the burial of our deceased veterans. He also enjoyed traveling to the 11th Armored Cavalry reunions to visit his Vietnam buddies.
John was blessed with four children; Frank Bustos, Theresa Crum, Tyler Bustos and Kelly Bustos; and eight grandchildren.
In 1999, John married Patti Eichler and gained two stepchildren Julie and Jeff Eichler.
John is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Charlie and Henry. He is survived by brother Phillip, wife Patti and her family, sons Frank, Tyler (Michele), Kelly (Nikki); daughter Theresa (Terry) and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by special goddaughter Shawn Hubbard and her family.
A rosary service will be held at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church on Monday evening at 6 p.m., Nov. 14, 2022
Memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.