On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Wyoming’s last, great western Highway Patrolman, Jack Swearngin, 83, passed away in Cody with his loving family by his side.
On Dec. 7, 1937, Jack was born to Virginia and Merlin Swearngin in Gillette, Merlin, a rancher, and Virginia, a homemaker and ranch wife, moved their family to Sheridan where Jack grew up and later graduated in 1955.
After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force. During his four years in the service, Jack was stationed in Germany and served as a top ranked decoder. His first daughter Bonnie was born in Landstuhl, Germany in 1958. His second daughter, Charlene, was born in Sheridan three years later.
In 1966, Jack joined the Wyoming Highway Patrol and his first duty station was in Cody. During his career he patrolled many highways including the Big Horn Basin. He was always known for his charm, honesty, kindness, and dependability. He was recognized as No. 107.
In 1973, he met his wife Corinne at the Highway Patrol Station in Casper. Jack and Corinne married a year later in Cody and made their home here. He retired from the Highway Patrol in 1993.
Jack enjoyed his retirement traveling the U.S., going to sporting events, and chasing his six grandchildren around.
He was preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Virginia Swearngin, and stepdaughter Carol Kennedy.
Jack is survived by wife Corinne Swearngin. Children Bonnie Swearngin, Charlene (Bill) Kluttz, Bob (Wendy) Pollock, Ron Pollock, Jim (Debbie) Pollock, and grandchildren Jennifer (Brandyn) Kitchens, James (Nikko) Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, Christina Kennedy, Heather (Jake) Mellott, Brennen Pollock. Great grandchildren include Jayma Tuttle, Luke Kitchens, Sophia, Rolo and Rumi Kennedy.
Jack loved his family and he will be dearly missed.
His celebration of life will be at Cody Bible Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. with viewing held the hour prior at the church. Graveside services with veteran honors will be provided at Riverside Graham Cemetery following the funeral service.
Condolences can be sent on Jack’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.