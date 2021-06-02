Nora Sue Hatcher was born April 10, 1931 in the Depression. She grew up in an orphan’s home, after her father died. She worked her way through college.
Nora died May 27, 2021 at 90 years old.
She loved Jesus, and was a giver of love. She was the first white teacher to volunteer to go to a black school during integration in Arkansas.
A student later wrote in a book, “What was most impressive about Mrs. Hatcher was the way she valued us as human beings. Her white skin did not matter, and neither did our black skin.”
Nora was married to Gilbert Hatcher for 62 years. She is survived by her daughter Penny Hatcher Preston, and her husband Charles Preston; and her dear companion William Ciarlone.
Family held memorial services will be held in Van Buren, Ark., shortly, and in Texas at a later date.
To leave on online memory, visit edwardsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.