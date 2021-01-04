LeOna Mildred Johnston Schatz was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Powell to Thomas Malloy and Ava Sue Johnston.
She grew up on the family farm three miles from Powell and graduated from Powell High School in May 1945. She was the third of four children – Alma, Edsel, herself and Irene.
She worked as a housekeeper and cook for several people in the Cody area before meeting Albert Schatz in the summer of 1946. They were later married on Dec. 10, 1946, in Columbus, Mont.
They moved to Powell and worked with Tom on his farm for a few months before moving to Mobridge, S.D., to help Albert’s family until the fall harvest was over. The next spring, they moved back to Wyoming and lived at Kane, before moving to the Greybull River area on the Snyder Ranch on Sheets Flat below Meeteetse.
She raised a large garden each summer and preserved produce for family use. She was also involved in raising chickens and using the ranch eggs and milk for family use. After living there for 21 years, they moved to Meeteetse, where LeOna worked as a bus driver and later a substitute mail worker.
LeOna was active as a 4-H leader when her boys were involved in 4-H classes and activities. She also enjoyed working in the American Legion Auxiliary in Meeteetse. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended church in the Meeteetse Ward where she taught classes and loved to visit with others as a visiting teacher.
After Albert’s death, LeOna moved to Powell. After several falls, she moved to the Powell Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Malloy and Ava Sue Johnston, her siblings, Alma Johnston Briner, Edsel Johnston and Irene Johnston Sleek.
LeOna is survived by five children: Wayne Ardale Schatz, Terry Lee Schatz, Roy Dale Schatz, Maxine Alma Schatz Cazier, and Ilene Leona Schatz Cauffman. Two children preceded her in death, Jerry Lynn Schatz, and Ray Gale Schatz. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be cremated, and her ashes buried next to Albert Schatz in the Meeteetse Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service and family gathering later this summer.
Condolences to LeOna’s family can be left on her memorial page at BallardFH.com.
