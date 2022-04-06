Donna Lee Daniels was born on Sept. 26, 1950.
On April 2, 2022, Donna passed away at home where she wanted to be. Donna was strong, kind and one of the funniest people we knew. She was so easy to love and will be missed by many.
Donna was born to Dale and Delores Skaarer in Billings. She was the youngest of two children. She graduated from Havre High School in 1968. She then enrolled into Montana State University where she graduated with honors with a degree in Psychology.
In 1972 Donna moved to Sheridan and went to work for the City of Sheridan and eventually the State of Wyoming. Her greatest accomplishment came in 1978 with the birth of her son and best friend John. In 1988 Donna and John moved to Billings. She went to work for the Billings School District and later retired from Adult Education.
On Nov. 22, 2003, Donna and Bob Daniels married and moved to Cody. Donna’s family grew with the addition of many more loving bonus children and grandchildren. Bob and Donna loved to travel. They would get in the car and go. One of her favorite destinations was Laramie for the University of Wyoming football games. Donna loved her time working at the Cody Hospital and volunteering her time to help others at the hospital or at the Cancer Center in Cody.
Donna is survived by her husband Bob, her brother Rick Skaarer (Katie), her four children John Kessler (Kara), Ryan Daniels (Shawna), Beau Daniels and Dane Daniels (Beth) and 13 grandchildren – Aidan, Miles, Madison, Hudson, Jack, Havanah, Alexis, Ryan, Tressa, Kyle, Alyssa, Megan and Adrianna.
Funeral services are Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 9 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Cody. Burial service will follow at 1 p.m. in Billings at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences can be sent on Donna’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
