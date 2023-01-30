Gordon E. Ellis passed away in the evening on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Long Term Care Center, Cody, with his daughter Twila at his side.
He was born, the youngest of five children, on his family’s farm near Belfry, to George and Belinda Ellis. He attended school in Belfry and graduated in 1948. In high school, he met the love of his life Lucille Wegner. They married three years later, on June 12, 1949, in Bridger.
They farmed north of Belfry, until 1958, when a violent hailstorm destroyed all their crops. After which, they relocated to Red Lodge, where Gordon helped build the ski lodge. Then they moved to Cody, when Gordon got a welding job at the Husky refinery. When the refinery closed, he went to work for Rawhide Plumbing, then became a maintenance man at West Park Hospital. He proudly served on the Cody Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.
Their 11 children were the heart, soul and joy of their lives: Jeanne Ellis, Yvonne (Tom) Walsh, Monte (Vickie) Ellis, Michele (Stephen) Lapprich, Sheree (Calvin) Little, Denise (Gene) Keating, Stephen Ellis, Gordon Ellis, Twila (Ed) Roussan, David (Tammy) Ellis, and Marty Ellis.
Gordon and Lucille’s legacy lives on through their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren Gordon and Lucille loved and served their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all their hearts. One of the high points of their lives was a week spent in the Holy Land walking where Jesus had walked.
The couple had been married for 63 years, when Lucille passed away in 2013. Their children Jeanne, Sheree, Gordon and Marty have also passed on. And if you listen closely, you can hear the raucous and joyful reunion celebration still going on in Heaven since Gordon arrived!
The family is planning a graveside service on June 12, 2023, at the Bridger cemetery. Everyone is welcome.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
