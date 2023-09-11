Glenna Ruth Branum was born May 12, 1934, at the farm in Collingsworth County outside of Wellington, Texas. She passed away in Cody, Wyoming, on September 6, 2023.
She was the only daughter of Gus and Faye Branum. She had two brothers Bobby Joe who died soon after birth, and Denzel whom she loved so very much. He died Feb 1980.
Glenna grew up and went to school in Amarillo, Texas. After graduation while working in a secretarial pool she was invited to train on the new Stenotype machine. She worked for GMAC as one of the first stenographers for the company.
When she and her girlfriends decided to go out one night and “Drag Polk Street,” she met and fell in love with this good-looking, sweet-talking Air Force Airman. She married Gerald Jacobs August 14 1954, at Pierce Street Baptist Church in Amarillo Texas. They spent their honeymoon in Yellowstone National Park.
Mom then moved to Columbia, Tennessee, and lived with Dad’s parents for a while. It was a cultural shock for Mom. Tennessee people lived a little differently than what she grew up with.
She was blessed with five children: Richard and wife Rebecca of Cody; Roger and wife Donna of Amarillo, Texas; Russell and wife Wendy of Cody; Donna and husband Billy of Dumas, Texas, and Randy and wife Beverly of Basin.
They lived in Tennessee until 1966 when they moved to Amarillo, Texas, where both Mom and Dad worked at the Amarillo Air Force Base until it closed in 1968. Glenna went to work for Pioneer National Gas Company as the secretary to the Vice President and the Treasurer until she moved to Cody, Wyoming, in 1980. She worked for Husky Oil Company until retirement.
Glenna enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, family gatherings, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Bible Study Fellowship and the last surviving founding member of the New Hope Baptist Church here in Cody.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both brothers, her husband of 58 years Gerald Jacobs, grandsons Kelly Hawkins and Charles Dale Jacobs and daughter-in-law Jo Jacobs.
Glenna is survived by her children Richard and wife Rebecca, Roger and wife Donna Kaye and granddaughter Laci, Russell and wife Wendy, Donna and husband Billy Hawkins and grandson Jason Tate, Randy Jacobs and wife Beverly and grandson Jeff and granddaughter Jennifer, stepdaughter Betty Demonbreum and her family, 13 grandchildren and 31 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Cornerstone Church here in Cody on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Memories and condolences can be shared on Glenna’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com
