Anna M. (Margaret) Knaus, age 97, of Cody, Wyo. died Jan. 13, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on April 18, 1924. Her parents, Anna (Mayer) and Kalman Pinter were born in the area of Austria-Hungary. They came to America following relatives who came earlier.
Anna was the oldest child. A brother, Joseph, and a sister Rosemarie completed the family. However, when Anna was eight years of age, her maternal grandmother Katarina came to live with them. Granny had a wonderful relationship with everyone and she lived to age 90.
Education was a joyous pursuit and Anna never failed to be on the honor roll. By age six she was able to speak three languages – German, Hungarian and English.
As a family they always encouraged and supported one another. Father was the owner of a shoe repair establishment. Mother was a superb gardener and cook. Everyone commented that her Christmas cookies were “the best!”
Sister Rosemarie married James Wright (born in Ireland). They had two sons Robert and James Jr. and a daughter Roseanne. Brother Joseph became a doctor of theology and is one of the founding fathers of Appalachian Bible College in Bradley, W. Va. Sister Rosemarie had a lovely soprano voice and sang in church recitals.
Anna had a great interest in art, photography and music during her years in junior and senior high school, she became a member of vocal groups. Her pleasant alto voice was a welcome addition to high school musical productions.
After graduation, she accepted a position as a graphic artist for the Campus Publishing Co. of Philadelphia. This proved to be an excellent decision. She truly enjoyed creating yearbooks for colleges and high schools.
During the 10 years she was employed by Campus Publishing Co. she met Peggy Bruce, who became a lifelong friend. They attended cultural and entertainment events in Philadelphia and they looked forward to planning vacations at seashore areas in New Jersey and tourist spots in Florida.
In 1950 the company hired Alfred “Al” H. Knaus, as art director. He was of German descent, as was Anna. Their similar interests drew them together, and they were married June 28, 1952. They had no children.
During his working career, Al became the art director for several companies. As a matter of convenience they moved four times – twice in Pennsylvania, once to Billings, Mont., and once to Cody (during their retirement years).
In Pennsylvania, Anna and Al enjoyed entertaining friends. Al was especially pleased with his slide show presentations. His memory was excellent and he remembered the smallest details regarding their vacation trips.
Throughout the years, they traveled extensively in the U.S. this gave Al the inspiration for oil painting and photography. Anna proved to be an able assistant, and Al always showed his appreciation for her help.
When Peggy Bruce married Vincent Cutone, Al and Anna were delighted. They became the best of friends and always planned interesting activities. They especially enjoyed theatre performances, country-style dinners in Amish restaurants in Lancaster County, Penn., and during summer months, they looked forward to camping at the seashore resorts.
After retirement, Anna and Al moved to Billings where they lived for 10 years. On day trips they became impressed with the Cody area and in 2000 moved here. Al and Anna designed their home in Cody and they had many friends.
They were members of Cody Country Art League where Al exhibited his oil paintings and photography. They considered it an honor when Al won two second place awards and one first place for his oil paintings.
Al became ill and was a resident of the Long Term Care Center, in Cody, for almost a year. Fortunately Anna was able to visit him frequently. He passed away on Feb. 16, 2010. They were blessed in having a loving marriage for 57 years and everyone recognized their faith and devotion for one another.
And their faith in God always carried them through their earthly problems.
The graveside service at Riverside Cemetery will be Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.
