Longtime Cody resident Johnny H. Lewis died Jan. 18, 2021, from heart complications in Bozeman, Mont.
At Johnny’s request no services are being held. Johnny loved animals. Any memorial gift contributions may be made in his name to the Park County Animal Shelter in Cody.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, dokkennelson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.