E. Lynn “Ace” Sowers passed away on Oct. 20, 2021 at the Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. He was born in Ontario, Ohio to Lloyd L. Sowers and Thelma Marie (Banks) Sowers on May 26, 1928. He worked for many years at the Shelby Tube (a steel plant) while driving school bus for the Shelby, Ohio School District. He was known as Ace by his co-workers at the Tube. He loved hunting, fishing, watching old westerns and the Dallas Cowboys.
With his infinite love of Wyoming, he moved his wife and youngest daughter to Cody in 1972. Where he enjoyed the many facets of Cody’s wonderful features, from hunting and fishing to working at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, the Shoshone National Forest, and Cody Feed. He was the caretaker for many years at Riverside Cemetery, while driving school bus for the Park County School District No. 6 until his retirement. He was honored for 50 years as a bus driver from the Governor of Wyoming in a celebration of this remarkable feat.
He was a past member of the Eagles and the B&B riding club. Participating in many July 3rd to 4th celebrations riding his favorite horse Thunder and always smiling. He was a cowboy through and through.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard, Willis, Eugene, and Arliss of Mansfield, Ohio and a baby sister. He is also preceeded in death by his first wife, Marguerite “Marge” M. (Newland) Sowers, and his son-in-law Jon Pyle.
He is survived by his daughters Beverly K. (Sowers) Pyle (Jon) of Carrsville, Virginia, Joyce L (Sowers) Wolf (Jerry), of Cody, Kimberly M. (Sowers) Wagner (Mark) of Orting, Wash. and by his only grandchild Christina Cheeseman of California, many nieces and nephews, and a brother and sister-in-law from Ohio. He is also survived by his current wife Janice of Cody and her family.
“As you ride your final horse ride toward the sunset with Rusty and Lady trailing along with you, know you were loved and will be greatly missed. Enjoy your final ride with Jesus welcoming you home. Love you always, Dad,” The Kid (Kim).
Thompson Funeral Home in Powell was in charge of cremation services No funeral or memorial had been planned. Daughter Kimberly will plan a Celebration of Life Memorial for her dad to be determined at a later time, date and location.
