Wendy Hawkins, 52, of Yankton, S.D., died on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial for both Wendy and her husband, Steven, will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Wendy was born March 5, 1970, in Hastings, Minn., to DuWayne and Kay (Yaeger) Lundstrom. She lived in Hastings until she was 11 years old and then the family moved to Cody.
Wendy graduated from Cody High School in 1988 and then started working as a receptionist in the X-ray department at West Park Hospital in Cody. There, she met Steven Hawkins who was working as a paramedic and on April 17, 1993, they were married in Cody. After their marriage, they lived in Cody and Wendy worked at a chiropractic office until the birth of her son and then she stayed home to raise their three children.
In 2009, they moved to Yankton where Steve became the administrator of Yankton County EMS.
Wendy loved riding horses when she was younger. But mostly she enjoyed shopping and loved buying sweatshirts. It could be argued that she might have had an obsession with sweatshirts! Wendy also enjoyed decorating and taking care of her home. She will be greatly missed.
Wendy is survived by her three children: Brad Hawkins of Yankton, Mandi Hawkins and fiancé, Brandon Erickson, of Doon, Iowa, and Trenton Hawkins of Yankton; mother Kay Lundstrom of Yankton; brother Rick (Katie) Lundstrom of Hastings, Minn.; two sisters Penny (Rich) Fasbender of Hastings and Kim (Curtis) Niederkorn of Vermillion, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Wendy was preceded in death by her father and died about nine hours before the death of her husband Steven.
To send an online message to the family, please visit wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.