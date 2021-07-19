Howard T. Hunt passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was a resident of Life Care in Casper for the past 16 months. He previously lived in Thermopolis, Worland, Cody and Casper.
Howard was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Dixon, Wyo., to Lyle and Cassie Hunt. He was the third of six children. He married Evonne Tennant on Feb. 26, 1955, and they had two children. He was a Navy veteran. He loved to dance, especially square dancing, old cars and watching his kids’ sporting and other school events.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Cassie, sister Ilene Marvel, brothers Lee and Clifford, and brothers-in-law Paul Drewery and Tom Ryan.
He is survived by his wife Evonne, sisters Eva Drewery and Viola Ryan, sister-in-law Bonita Hunt, daughter Cindy Holliday (Mike), son Gene (Kelly), grandkids Jennifer Ash (Doss), Nikki Thiel (Ryan), Curtis Hunt (Spring) and Tyler Holliday, nine great-grandkids, one great-great grandson and multiple nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held July 3, 2021, in Casper. In memory of Dad we request you go to a car show and thank the owners for bringing their cars out to the show.
