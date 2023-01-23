Our loving mother, Nina Elaine Alsop, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 74 after a seven-month battle with cancer.
Surrounded by her daughters and devoted husband, she was called to her loving Father’s arms while “Amazing Grace” rang in her ears.
Elaine was born on Sept. 22, 1948, in Altoona, Pa. Her fondest memories growing up consisted of playing with her dog Queenie, coon hunting with her dad and caring for her younger brother. She was passionate about science and dreamed of navigating the skies as an astronaut, but God had other plans.
After graduating at the young age of 16, she enrolled in nursing school. She was a nurse for over 50 years, making her a true servant of God. Her hands healed and helped thousands of people. Her commitment to her profession is a true inspiration. Her commitment to her family and friends ran just as deeply.
We all feel a great loss, but we know Heaven feels a tremendous gain.
She is preceded in death by her father Lewis Shope and mother Blanche Wolfberg.
She is survived by her husband James Alsop; daughters Shannon (Steve) Martin, Mia (Brad) Johnson, Casey (Greg) Tracy, Jennifer (Ian) Ryal, Kami (Rodney) Bodine and Jamie Alsop; brother Kevin (Deann) Shope; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Cody House of Prayer Evangelical Church, 1601 Stampede Avenue, Cody. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Big Horn Basin Cancer Center in her honor.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Elaine’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
