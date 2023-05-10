Gerald W. Welch May 10, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald W. Welch, 83, of Thermopolis, died May 4, 2023. Services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘At first glance, I thought it was a boulder’ - Dead grizzly still under investigationA look at the life of CassieGrizzly killed - Bear discovered along the North Fork highwayDouglas Ugene GailYellowstone east gate opensCircuit CourtCrawford changes plea on child pornMarriage LicensesSubdivision approved southwest of CodyWebber’s trial is postponed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter: Trapping is alive and well in Wyoming (6)Letter: Newspaper should reflect Republican positions (5)Editorial: Will park eventually restrict visitors? (5)Op-Ed: Counterpoint on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (5)Letter: Wyoming doesn't support legalizing marijuana (4)Student hit by vehicle Monday (4)UW working to keep grads in Wyoming (3)Rental car pre-bookings down (2)OP-ED - Cancellation of drug testing is concerning (2)Police apply for grant to fund second school resource officer (2)Meeteetse considers "once-in-a-lifetime" annexation (1)Light show (1)Powell man pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old (1)City expects deceases in revenue, expenses in FY24 (1)Letter: Our Governor needs to set the standard (1)Commish responds to Horizon Tower lawsuit (1)House hopes to strengthen local businesses, community (1)Editorial: Survival requires a leap of faith (1)Northwest student charged after selling marijuana (1)Editorial: Drivers, pedestrians have roles to play in reducing collisions (1)Editorial: Leveraging celebrity visits smart (1)City revenue increases by $900K in budget amendments (1)Column: Just another 'territorial dispute' or is it more? (1)Webber’s trial is postponed (1)Myth versus man: PBS program visits Cody to examine the cowboy (1)Steer clear of muddy trails (1)Editorial: Before buying, investigate 3+1 (1)Second Pioneer Apartments complex will be coming this year (1)Efforts continue for emergency food storage (1)Letter: Orwell misapplied in recent op-ed (1) Cody Enterprise
