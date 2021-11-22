Brandon Rick Lasko was born in Powell, Wyo. on April 30, 1997, and passed on Nov. 6, 2021, at age 24. He was the firstborn child of Rick and Tanya Lasko. Brandon spent his entire childhood living in Cody where he was homeschooled until entering Cody High School, graduating Class of 2015.
Young Brandon enjoyed playing in his oversized yard and going on adventures with his brother Bailey and friends. Brandon particularly enjoyed the wild, mountainous spaces near Cody like Sunlight Basin and the Southfork Valley but had an endless curiosity to visit more places. On vacations he loved family trips to Disney World, Oahu, the East Coast, San Diego, Port Aransas, and any destination that involved the ocean and surfing. Listening to stories and watching movies were two of Brandon’s favorite pastimes. He devoted much attention to understanding both American and world history, collecting figurines, weapons, helmets and hats from various time periods. His knowledge of historical events and political insights was far beyond his years.
While much of Brandon’s time was devoted to learning, he retained a strong drive to be active. He dabbled in various sports growing up like baseball and basketball, but truly excelled in running cross country, swimming and playing soccer. As captain of the soccer team his senior year, Brandon was the center defender. He shut down most of his opponents and never failed to give 110% on the field, and thus awarded “Spirit of the Bronc”. Whether it was academics, athletics or his jobs, Brandon worked hard to exceed what was required of him.
After CHS, Brandon first attended Patrick Henry College in Virginia. A year later, he transferred to the University of Wyoming, but taking one semester in North Carolina to graduate from a National Park Service Law Enforcement Academy. During summers Brandon worked for the Forest Service in Steamboat Springs, Colo. and at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton NP.
His main employment was as the quality inspector for “On the Hook.” However, Brandon’s favorite work opportunity came in the Spring of 2021 where he served as the chief aide to Ocean Andrew, a Wyoming State Representative in Cheyenne. His passion for politics and personal responsibility aligned with how he carried himself. Brandon was consistently in the gym refining his physical strength and religiously reading to sharpen his intellect. Yet, most importantly, Brandon invested himself at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Laramie where he deepened his love for Christ and found community. It was at St. Andrews in 2017 that Brandon was confirmed and baptized.
Brandon’s intellectual depth served him well when it came to the political realm, understanding scripture, and investing himself in righteous causes. His intellect, humor, respect, and loyalty to those he loved will forever be remembered. A Celebration of Brandon’s Life will be held on Nov. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody.
