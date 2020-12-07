Dorothy V. Wesnitzer died on Dec. 4, 2020, at West Park Hospital in Cody.
Dorothy was born in August of 1932 on the family farm three miles north-northwest of Hay Springs, Neb., to Anton and Lillian (Novotny) Vybiral.
Dorothy had three children from a previous marriage – Allan Rinehart (Hay Springs), Rick Rinehart (Katy, Texas) and Jody (Rinehart) DeCastro (Hay Springs).
She married W.J. (Wes) Wesnitzer in January 1967 in Douglas. To this marriage twins were born in Cody – Tim Jaye (died at birth) and Ted (Cody).
She is survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private (immediate family) graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Dorothy’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
