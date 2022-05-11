Sharon Clark Moss, 79, of Cody, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice having suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.
She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years Raymond V. Moss, III, in June 2020.
Sharon was born and raised on the family dairy farm in Mason, Mich., second of three children born to Lloyd and Doreen Clark. Brother Gary (Judy) predeceased Sharon in 2018.
Sharon is survived by her brother Gary’s children Sarena Fritch (Doug), Alex Clark (Rachel), and two great nieces, teens Ava Jo Clark and Morgan Clark and all of Mason. Sharon is also survived by her sister Linda Clark of Cody, and by her niece Kacie Dalziel (Jacob Ryder) of Oregon, nephew Kyle Dalziel (Kelly) and his one-year-old son Logan Dalziel of Florida.
Sharon graduated with an A.A. degree from Lansing Community College and worked for the Michigan State Library until she moved to California in 1966 where she worked in the film industry and as a secretary for a major construction company building high-end shopping centers in and around Newport Beach. Sharon returned to college in the mid-70s to earn her B.S. degree in ornamental horticulture from Cal Poly, Pomona, and worked in California until she met and married Raymond V. Moss, III.
After living in southern California and Nevada, Sharon and Ray moved to the Cody area and built their small ranch on the North Fork. Sharon and Ray loved the North Fork and made many friends in and around Cody; they spent time in Yellowstone spotting and enjoying the park’s wildlife and scenery and exploring the back roads of the area on Ray’s motorcycles. Sharon loved reading and learning about Native American history and lore, native crafts and beading, and became a capable bead artist herself. She invested herself on improving the ranch with many trees and landscaping additions. She adored her dogs, cats and horses, and surrounded herself with artifacts of nature, often collected from her hikes in the area.
During the last four months of Sharon’s life, she lived at Absaroka Senior Living in Cody, where she made friends and enjoyed activities and interactions among both residents and staff.
Sharon was a wonderful sister and aunt, always quick with a word of encouragement or praise, always ready to celebrate successes, always ready to offer help or share the load, and always there when needed most.
We love you and deeply miss you, Sharon. We hope you have found eternal peace and joy and your beautiful spirit has journeyed on.
A private memorial service and scattering of ashes will be held at a later date. Please make any desired donations to Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Sharon’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
