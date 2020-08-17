Augusta “Gussie” Valentino Sebastiana Conrad, 87, died peacefully at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody on Aug. 12, 2020.
She had been a resident of the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Special Care Unit since March 2018.
Augusta was born on Sept. 3, 1932, in Mount Carmel, Ill., to Lucille Brown, and spent her early years in Browns, Ill. Augusta and her mother moved to Manteno, Ill., where Augusta attended and graduated from Our Lady Academy Boarding and Day School.
She married Dale Conrad of nearby Peotone, Ill., in 1955, and the couple settled in Peotone. In 1956, a son, Dean Alan Conrad, was born, and two years later Cynthia Ann Conrad was born.
Augusta became the Director of the Peotone Library in 1967 as the sole librarian. She served 22 years as Head Librarian, overseeing expansion and change. The Peotone Public Library maintained a special relationship with the Historical Society of Greater Peotone, of which Augusta was a charter member.
In retirement, Augusta and Dale moved to Cody, which had been home to daughter Cindy and her husband Clay since 1982. While in Cody, they were very active participants in the lives of their grandchildren, including, but not limited to, after-school and pre-game quality time. Visits to and from the grandchildren in Illinois were always a precious time also.
Augusta was preceded in death by husband Dale and son-in-law Clayton Ivanoff.
She is survived by son Dean and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Conrad of Beverly Shores, Ind., and by daughter Cynthia Ivanoff of Cody; grandchildren Kayleigh (Matthew) Schneider, Matthew (Jessica) Ivanoff, Jacob (Jaime) Ivanoff, Erika (Phil) Quick and John (Emily) Conrad; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Absoraka Assisted Living and the Cody Regional Health Special Care Memory Unit for all the wonderful and loving care she received during her time there. A special thanks to Spirit Mountain Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care provided, and for the opportunity for family to be at the bedside during her final days.
No services are planned. Going forward, her life will be celebrated whenever a fond memory or recipe of hers is shared between family and friends.
As a memorial, people are asked to read a book if they have not in a while, or spend time with and brighten the day of someone on the dementia continuum.
Condolences can be sent at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.